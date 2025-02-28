Where Vericel Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vericel, revealing an average target of $63.8, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has increased by 2.9% from the previous average price target of $62.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Vericel's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $67.00 $64.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vericel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vericel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Vericel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vericel's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vericel analyst ratings.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, specialized in various therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts). The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

Key Indicators: Vericel's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vericel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.04% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vericel's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vericel's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VCEL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Aug 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VCEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.