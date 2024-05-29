Where Veeva Systems Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $246.44, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $203.00. This current average has increased by 10.45% from the previous average price target of $223.13.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Veeva Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Brian Peterson Raymond James Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $222.00 $183.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $210.00 $160.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $250.00 $232.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $270.00 $225.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $251.00 $245.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $264.00 $240.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $248.00 $219.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $205.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $203.00 $187.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $245.00 $240.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $245.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Veeva Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

A Deep Dive into Veeva Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

