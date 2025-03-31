Where Varonis Systems Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Varonis Systems, revealing an average target of $54.43, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 5.06% from the previous average price target of $57.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Varonis Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $45.00 $50.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $48.00 Matt Dezort Needham Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $46.00 $57.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $60.00 - Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Matt Dezort Needham Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Varonis Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Varonis Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Varonis Systems analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Varonis Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Varonis Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.66.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

