Where Varonis Systems Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $55.29, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average represents a 6.81% decrease from the previous average price target of $59.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Varonis Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Dezort Needham Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $46.00 $57.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $60.00 - Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Matt Dezort Needham Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $50.00 $60.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $47.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Varonis Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Breaking Down Varonis Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Varonis Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Varonis Systems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

