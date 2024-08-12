Where Unum Gr Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $64.33, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Marking an increase of 4.4%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $61.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Unum Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $66.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $62.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $69.00 $62.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $57.00 - Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $62.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $58.00 $56.00

Discovering Unum Gr: A Closer Look

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

Breaking Down Unum Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Unum Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.6% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Unum Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unum Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unum Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Unum Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

