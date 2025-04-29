Where Universal Health Services Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $224.5, with a high estimate of $257.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.72%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Universal Health Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $257.00 $249.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $224.00 $274.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Announces Buy $208.00 - Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $200.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $225.00 $230.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $223.00 $210.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $210.00 $210.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $249.00 $271.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Services compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Universal Health Services's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Universal Health Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Universal Health Services analyst ratings.

Discovering Universal Health Services: A Closer Look

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Universal Health Services's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Services's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Universal Health Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UHS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Apr 2025 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UHS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.