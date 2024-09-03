Where Tronox Holdings Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.87% lower than the prior average price target of $20.67.

The standing of Tronox Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $19.00 $22.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 John Roberts Mizuho Announces Neutral $22.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tronox Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tronox Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe the Middle East, and Africa regions contribute the vast majority of revenue.

Tronox Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tronox Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tronox Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.54.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

