Where Travelers Companies Stands With Analysts

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $275.45, a high estimate of $303.00, and a low estimate of $247.00. Observing a 2.47% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $268.82.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Travelers Companies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $274.00 $280.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $303.00 $290.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $269.00 $245.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $247.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $296.00 $288.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $290.00 $274.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $280.00 $287.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $270.00 $265.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $267.00 $270.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $274.00 $286.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $247.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Travelers Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Travelers Companies Better

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance.

A Deep Dive into Travelers Companies's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Travelers Companies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelers Companies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Travelers Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

