Where To Order Checks: Best Places

The use of financial checks dates back to the 11th century, when a merchant in the city of Basra (present-day Iraq) sent written instructions to his bank, ordering the institution to make a payment from his account. Modern-day printed checks were introduced in England in the 18th century and became the most common way to exchange money in the U.S. by the mid-19th century.

Although debit cards, credit cards and payment apps have since taken over as preferred methods of payment, checks are still widely used—albeit predominantly by older generations. A Forbes Advisor tracking poll found that just 5% of Americans younger than 42 consider check-writing an important feature when choosing a checking account. Conversely, 23% of Americans between the ages of 59 and 77 and 33% of those 78 and older deem it important.

Where To Order Checks

You can order checks from banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. Several nationwide retailers, including Costco, Office Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart also sell personal checks. Many online merchants sell checks, too.

If you’re wondering whether or not it’s safe to order checks online, the answer is yes. But if you’re shopping outside of the recommendations in this article, check that any retailer you purchase checks from is compliant with the Consumer Product Safety Act.

Can I Print My Own Personal Checks?

There’s no law preventing you from printing your own checks, but don’t be surprised if banks and merchants don’t accept your homemade versions. For printed checks to meet industry standards, you’ll need a specialized printer with magnetic ink, check-printing software and check stock paper.

How Can I Get Checks for Cheaper?

In many cases, you can obtain a small number of personal checks for free from your bank. If you need more than that, here are a few tips for buying checks on the cheap:

Avoid your bank. It may seem counterintuitive, but banks are typically the most expensive place to order checks. Yes, they might give you the first few for free, but after that, they tend to come at a price. Shop around at big-box retailers and online merchants for the best price.

Most vendors offer a steeper discount when you buy in bulk and order several boxes at once. Keep it simple. Although you can order customized designer checks to express your personality or interests, these can come at a higher cost. And when you add additional features, such as duplicate checks, this can add even more to your bill. By selecting basic designs, you can save a lot of money per check.

Best Places To Order Checks Online

Here’s a list of some of the more popular places to order checks online. Checks printed by each of these vendors meet industry standards, ensuring they’ll be accepted by financial institutions and merchants.

Checks In The Mail. This company has been in business for more than 100 years and sells more than one billion checks each year. They’re reliable, inexpensive and offer hundreds of designs to choose from.

How To Order Checks

Assuming you already have a personal checking account, here are some basic steps to order checks.

Determine how many checks you actually write per month or year. If you currently write several per month, this may be an opportunity to see where you can make automatic payments to reduce the number of checks you write each month. Decide how many blank checks you’d like to have on hand. If you only write one or two checks each month, one box of checks could last you years. Consider what’s important to you. Do you prefer a custom design, enhanced security features or free shipping? These factors will help guide you in your next step. Choose a vendor. Checks are available from banks, big-box stores and online retailers. Shop around to find the merchant that meets your needs. Provide your details. Once you’ve selected a vendor and check design, you’ll need to provide your bank’s routing number and your account number along with your name and address and your bank’s name and address. Pay and wait for delivery. Finally, pay for your order, and wait for your new checks to arrive.

Alternatives to Checks

If checks just aren’t your thing or you prefer to live a paperless life, here are some alternatives to “check” out.

ACH and EFT. Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments and electronic funds transfers (EFTs) are both types of bank-to-bank transfers. Most banks and credit unions let you transfer funds to external accounts if you have the routing and account numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What information is required for a check?

Personal checks should contain your bank’s routing number, your account number, the check number, your name and address and the bank’s name and address.

Why is a check called a check?

Check, originally cheque, acted as a safeguard or a “check” against forgery or fraud, especially with regard to financial documents.

Can I create and print my own checks?

Yes, but you’ll need a specialized printer, magnetic ink, check-printing software and check stock paper.

