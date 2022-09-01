Where To Find Free Online Bookkeeping Courses

Professionals looking to bolster their finance skills may find it worthwhile to enroll in online bookkeeping courses. There are several free course options available online, all provided by credible bookkeeping or accounting organizations.

You don’t have to be a bookkeeper to reap the benefits of a bookkeeping course. Anyone who’s interested in the inner workings of a company’s finances would be well off in a bookkeeping course. Small business owners and self-employed professionals also benefit from learning how to balance their books.

Why Enroll in a Free Bookkeeping Course?

Free online bookkeeping courses are affordable, accessible resources for continuing professional development. They allow bookkeepers and other professionals to sharpen their skills, test their knowledge and demonstrate proficiency in various accounting subjects.

Completing bookkeeping courses online can also increase your competitive standing in the job market. While most employers don’t require candidates to show proof of their certifications, having them on hand can certainly help your chances of getting hired.

An online bookkeeping course can also prepare you to pursue a bookkeeping certification. Again, most employers don’t require bookkeepers to be officially certified. But it doesn’t hurt to have a certification, especially if you’re just starting out in your bookkeeping career. Plus, you might increase your bookkeeping salary potential with respected credentials.

If you’re interested in sharpening your bookkeeping skills (without breaking the bank), consider enrolling in one or more of the following free courses.

Free Online Bookkeeping Courses

Cost: Free, but pro subscriptions are available for a one-time fee of $49 or $99.

Course Description: This course is an in-depth exploration of major bookkeeping subjects, ranging from accounting basics to depreciation to adjusting entries. Each course begins with a multi-part overview of the subject. You’ll be able to take practice quizzes for free, too. But if you want to review flashcards or take a quick test, you’ll have to upgrade to the pro subscription.

Who Does this Course Benefit? AccountingCoach courses benefit anyone seeking to master accounting principles. These courses especially benefit bookkeepers and accountants who are returning to the workforce, as well as small business owners who want a better understanding of their own finances. College students studying to become bookkeepers will also benefit.

Cost: Free

Course Description: edX provides a host of free bookkeeping courses through the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Topics include an introduction to bookkeeping, intermediate bookkeeping, financial accounting and introduction to management accounting.

Courses are self-paced and take six weeks to complete. You can expect to spend five to eight hours on coursework per week. No prior knowledge of bookkeeping or accounting is necessary to begin the introductory course.

Who Does this Course Benefit? ACCA courses benefit anyone who is starting a career in business, finance or accountancy. They also help experienced bookkeepers and accountants brush up on their skills.

Cost: Free

Course Description: OpenLearn’s introduction to bookkeeping and accounting explores the fundamental rules of double-entry bookkeeping. The course begins by teaching practical numeracy skills, including equations and basic calculator skills. You’ll learn the basics of double-entry bookkeeping and how to prepare a trial balance. Finally, you’ll learn how to prepare two principal financial statements: the balance sheet and the profit and loss account.

The course is asynchronous—meaning you pace yourself—and takes about eight hours to complete. You won’t have access to an instructor during the course.

OpenLearn also offers other courses related to bookkeeping, such as companies and financial accounting, understanding and managing risk, fundamentals of accounting and liquidity management.

Who Does this Course Benefit? The OpenLearn University course benefits junior bookkeepers who are just starting out in their careers. If you have more than three years of experience under your belt, you might find this course a little too elementary. But it could be a good fit for university students studying finance, business or accounting.

Cost: Free, or $100 to go ad-free

Course Description: Alison offers a variety of free online bookkeeping courses spanning multiple financial topics. You can select courses in subjects such as business accounting, effective bookkeeping and payroll, the trial balance and double entry and accounting. These courses teach students how to record and classify a business’s accounting transactions, along with techniques for analyzing business performance.

Who Does this Course Benefit? Both junior and mid-level financial professionals can benefit from these courses. Alison offers both introductory courses and more advanced topics, so you can choose your preferred course based on your experience level. Finance and accounting students may also benefit from Alison’s introductory courses.

Cost: Free

Course Description: NACPB offers several free resources to further your bookkeeping skills. You can master bookkeeping, payroll, accounting, QuickBooks and tax terms with NACPB’s free dictionary, for example.

The NACPB also offers an hourlong live webinar every Wednesday. The webinar covers the leading bookkeeping technology, applications, processes, methods, procedures and expert tips. In addition, you can explore the organization’s archive of the latest bookkeeping news and updates, watch free bookkeeping training videos and take free certification practice exams.

Who Does this Course Benefit? NACPB’s resources benefit all who are interested in learning the fundamentals of bookkeeping and accounting. They’re not geared exclusively toward beginners, so seasoned professionals can find them valuable, too. Anyone who’s seeking to complete the national bookkeeping certification exam should also be taking advantage of the NACPB resource library.

Cost: Free

Course Description: This course covers basic concepts of financial and managerial reporting. It teaches students how to prepare reports tailored for their readers—not the accountants who prepare them. This course was taught in 2004, so note that some of the content might be dated. But you can still access all of the lecture notes from this course, most of which may still prove useful today.

Who Does this Course Benefit? Students interested in launching careers in business, finance, accounting and management benefit from this course.

Cost: Free

Course Description: FutureLearn’s ​​course on bookkeeping for personal and business accounting provides practical skills for balancing the books. This course teaches learners common accounting and finance terms, basic math skills and how to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. It also teaches concepts of profit and loss and how they lead to revenue or debt.

The course is not facilitated by an instructor.

Who Does this Course Benefit? This course suits anyone who’s looking for an introduction to bookkeeping and financial accounting. It’s also valuable for small business owners and self-employed professionals who are looking to gain more control over their finances. No bookkeeping or accounting experience is necessary to enroll in this course.

Cost: Free

Course Description: This course provides a thorough exploration of essential bookkeeping concepts like payroll, journals, inventory, equity, assets and liabilities. By the end of the course, you’ll know the differences between cash and accrual accounting methods, basic terminology and the various accounting methods and rules. The course is asynchronous and takes 20 hours to complete.

Who Does this Course Benefit? This course is ideal for individuals seeking to start a bookkeeping career. It’s marketed toward people who are unemployed, but employed professionals who want to brush up on their skills can enroll as well.

Cost: Free

Course Description: QuickBooks is popular accounting software used by millions of U.S. businesses. As a bookkeeper, having a firm understanding of QuickBooks and its services like Quickbooks Live is essential to maintaining a competitive advantage. QuickBooks offers free, step-by-step video tutorials to help you find your way around the software. It also provides hourlong webinars on various instructional topics at no cost.

Who Does this Course Benefit? QuickBooks tutorials benefit entry-level and seasoned professionals alike. Anyone interested in learning more about managing a company’s finances can find value in a QuickBooks crash course.

