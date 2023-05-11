Where to Be in ETFs for Rising Biotech M&A

It’s been a lull by industry standards, but signs indicate biotechnology mergers and acquisitions activity is finally picking up.

That’s not surprising when considering large, blue-chip pharmaceutical companies are armed with substantial stockpiles of cash and face the need to replenish product pipelines amid patent cliffs arriving over the next several years. Acquisitions represent an efficient avenue for larger companies to enhance product portfolios, and in some cases, may be more cost-effective than new drug research and development.

For investors looking to capitalize on the resurgence in biotech consolidation activity, it pays to remember that many of the most frequently targeted companies reside in the small- or mid-cap arenas. Add to that, many targets may have just one drug or therapy on the market. If that. Plenty of others are in clinical trials.

Combine those factors and it’s easy to see that stock picking to the effect of biotech M&A is no easy task. Fortunately, some of the following exchange traded funds can ease that burden.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) debuted in December 2014 and over that time, investors in this fund have seen dozens of its components acquired. SBIO’s “secret” is methodology.

For starters, SBIO’s underlying index caps member firms at market values of $5 billion upon inclusion, assuming they meet the minimum market cap requirement of $200 million. That range is a sweet spot for acquirers. Second, all SBIO member firms must have at least one drug or therapy in Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. That removes some of the risk for potential buyers.

As for leverage to the consolidation theme, in April alone suitors came calling for three SBIO holdings.

“All three M&A recipients were held in SBIO’s DREEN (Dermatology, Respiratory, Eye, Ear, & Neurology) segment, which led the fund’s performance in April as many DREEN companies utilize immunotherapy where M&A has been red hot over the past few years,” according to ALPS research.

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR)

The Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR) debuted nearly eight years ago as the first ETF dedicated to immunotherapy equities – one of the more exciting corners of the biotech/pharma space. CNCR equally weights its 30 components, which can serve to offset concentration risk.

CNCR could be at the right place at the right time due in part to increasingly novel, patient-friendly forms of chemotherapy. That includes advancements in the antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, space.

“We’re now at a major inflection point with 87 new ADC drugs entering development in the past two years alone," noted Mark Purcell, head of Morgan Stanley’s European pharmaceuticals team. "We believe smart chemotherapy could open up a $140 billion market over the next 15 years or so, up from a $5 billion sales base in 2022. This would make ADCs one of the biggest growth areas across Global Biopharma, led by colorectal, lung and breast cancer."

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS)

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) could be an ideal avenue for commitment-averse investors to wager on more biotech M&A activity because the Invesco fund is not a dedicated healthcare ETF. However, it does allocate 56.10% of its roster to healthcare equities.

QQQS allocates approximately 94% of its portfolio to small-cap equities, meaning essentially all of its healthcare holdings are affordable to would-be buyers.

The caveat with QQQS is that the largest of its 197 holdings, which is a healthcare name, is assigned a weight of just 1.90%. That implies that in order for the ETF to be heavily responsive to biotech M&A, either a flurry of takeover announcements pertaining to QQQS holdings need to arrive in a condensed time frame or that the fund’s components need to rally in epic fashion on the back of such news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.