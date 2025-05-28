Where Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Teva Pharmaceutical Indus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.49% from the previous average price target of $21.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Les Sulewski Truist Securities Announces Buy $25.00 - Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Understanding the Numbers: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.89% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

