Where Tenaris Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Tenaris (NYSE:TS) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.33, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Marking an increase of 0.75%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tenaris. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $34.00 $35.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $41.00 $43.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tenaris. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenaris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tenaris's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenaris analyst ratings.

Get to Know Tenaris Better

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. Its production facilities are located primarily in the US, Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore wells and horizontal shale wells.

Tenaris's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Tenaris's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenaris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenaris's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tenaris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

