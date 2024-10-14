Where Teleflex Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $264.5, along with a high estimate of $290.00 and a low estimate of $247.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $252.83, the current average has increased by 4.62%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Teleflex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $255.00 $247.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $247.00 $240.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $235.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teleflex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Teleflex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Teleflex's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teleflex analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Teleflex

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2023 sales), interventional (17%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (14%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (10%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Teleflex: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teleflex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teleflex's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Teleflex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TFX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TFX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.