Where TE Connectivity Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $161.85, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $142.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $154.62, the current average has increased by 4.68%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of TE Connectivity's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $168.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $156.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $163.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $148.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $163.00 $155.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $156.00 $163.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $148.00 $146.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $130.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $153.00 $147.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $146.00 $169.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Outperform $147.00 $150.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $142.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into TE Connectivity's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TE Connectivity analyst ratings.

Discovering TE Connectivity: A Closer Look

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

Understanding the Numbers: TE Connectivity's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, TE Connectivity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.44% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TE Connectivity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TE Connectivity's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TE Connectivity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TE Connectivity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEL

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.