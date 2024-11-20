Where Target Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Target (NYSE:TGT) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Target, presenting an average target of $171.43, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. A decline of 4.87% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Target by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $130.00 $188.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $165.00 $170.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Market Perform $168.00 - Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $180.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $167.00 $153.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Target. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Target's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Target: A Closer Look

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s-a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion-and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer. Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Target: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Target showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.74% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Target's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.3.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

