Where T. Rowe Price Group Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 2 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $90.6, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A decline of 10.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of T. Rowe Price Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $95.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $94.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $90.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $90.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $85.00 $105.00 Chris Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $95.00 $100.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $80.00 $89.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $80.00 $104.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $89.00 $112.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $116.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of April 2025, the firm had $1.563 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (49%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (13%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

