Where Synchrony Financial Stands With Analysts

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $73.92, along with a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.58% from the previous average price target of $65.08.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Synchrony Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $78.00 $75.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $81.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $77.00 $68.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $52.00 Jeff Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $48.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $81.00 $62.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $63.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $63.00 $57.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $57.00 $65.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Synchrony Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Synchrony Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Synchrony Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synchrony Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

