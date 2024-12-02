Where Steel Dynamics Stands With Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Steel Dynamics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $137.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $127.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.85% from the previous average price target of $131.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Steel Dynamics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $155.00 - Martin Englert Seaport Global Raises Buy $150.00 $132.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $134.00 $129.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $130.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $130.00 $127.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $129.00 $131.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $138.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $127.00 $135.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $131.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Steel Dynamics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Steel Dynamics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steel Dynamics analyst ratings.

Delving into Steel Dynamics's Background

Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 16 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company's segment includes steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, Aluminum Operations Segment, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the steel operations segment.

Steel Dynamics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Steel Dynamics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steel Dynamics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STLD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for STLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.