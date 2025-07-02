Where State Street Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on State Street (NYSE:STT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $107.82, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $106.55, the current average has increased by 1.19%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of State Street among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $102.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $114.00 $110.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $107.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $85.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $113.00 $118.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $85.00 $89.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $127.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $102.00 $132.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $89.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to State Street. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to State Street. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for State Street's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into State Street's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on State Street analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About State Street

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, andinvestment researchand trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

State Street's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, State Street showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.65% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for STT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.