Where ServiceTitan Stands With Analysts

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ServiceTitan, presenting an average target of $119.11, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.94% from the previous average price target of $118.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ServiceTitan by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $140.00|$120.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $130.00|$120.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $125.00|$125.00 | |Andrew Sherman |TD Cowen |Announces |Buy | $120.00|- | |Yun Kim |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $90.00|$105.00 | |Parker Lane |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $110.00|$120.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $125.00|$125.00 | |Josh Baer |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $107.00|$104.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Maintains |Overweight | $125.00|$125.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceTitan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceTitan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ServiceTitan's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of ServiceTitan's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Inc is an end-to-end technology platform built for contractors to transform the performance of their businesses. The Company's platform provides business owners, technicians, customer service representatives and other key office staff with technology tools designed to help customers grow revenue, drive operational efficiencies, deliver a superior end-customer experience and monitor key business drivers in real-time. The Company also has subsidiaries in Yerevan, Armenia and British Columbia, Canada that primarily serve as research and development and support centers.

ServiceTitan: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ServiceTitan's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceTitan's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -85.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceTitan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -41.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceTitan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, ServiceTitan adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

