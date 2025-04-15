Where Science Applications Intl Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $133.33, along with a high estimate of $148.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. A 4.99% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $140.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Science Applications Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Seth Seifman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$148.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $132.00|$148.00 | |Tobey Sommer |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $115.00|$135.00 | |Gavin Parsons |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $126.00|$123.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $148.00|$139.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $139.00|$149.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Science Applications Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Science Applications Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Science Applications Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Science Applications Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Science Applications Intl: A Closer Look

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, it offers end-to-end solutions spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of the customer's entire IT infrastructure. The company has two reportable segments which include Defense and Intelligence and the Civilian segment. Maximum revenue is generated from its Defense and Intelligence segment, which provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Intelligence Community of the United States Government. The Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

Science Applications Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Science Applications Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.81% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

