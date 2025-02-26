Where Science Applications Intl Stands With Analysts

Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $135.29, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average represents a 9.7% decrease from the previous average price target of $149.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Science Applications Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $139.00 $149.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Hold $120.00 $155.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $149.00 $154.00 Gavin Parsons Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $103.00 $124.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $148.00 $170.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $154.00 $147.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Announces Neutral $134.00 -

About Science Applications Intl

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration, and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of customers' IT infrastructure.

Breaking Down Science Applications Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Science Applications Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.27% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

