Where Schlumberger Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.27, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has decreased by 3.06% from the previous average price target of $68.36.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Schlumberger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amy Wong UBS Lowers Buy $63.00 $67.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $67.00 $70.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $73.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $69.00 $69.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $66.00 $71.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $70.00 $77.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

Schlumberger: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Schlumberger's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Schlumberger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Schlumberger's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Schlumberger's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

