Where Ralph Lauren Stands With Analysts

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ralph Lauren, revealing an average target of $288.71, a high estimate of $348.00, and a low estimate of $219.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.22% increase from the previous average price target of $271.81.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Ralph Lauren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $260.00|$310.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $240.00|$275.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $219.00|$282.00 | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $286.00|$280.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $342.00|$285.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Announces |Buy | $310.00|- | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $280.00|$220.00 | |Robert Drbul |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $310.00|$285.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Buy | $348.00|$332.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $275.00|$225.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Raises |Outperform | $315.00|$265.00 | |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $310.00|$257.00 | |Ashley Helgans |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $330.00|$285.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $265.00|$265.00 | |John Kernan |TD Cowen |Raises |Buy | $268.00|$258.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $265.00|$265.00 | |Robert Drbul |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $285.00|$260.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ralph Lauren's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ralph Lauren: A Closer Look

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Understanding the Numbers: Ralph Lauren's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

