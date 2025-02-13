Where QuidelOrtho Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.75, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. A 1.15% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $50.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive QuidelOrtho. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $61.00 $64.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Hold $43.00 -

Get to Know QuidelOrtho Better

QuidelOrtho Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The company is engaged in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine which helps clinicians and patients to make decisions across the globe. Geographically the company has its presence in North America, EMEA, China and Other countries. It generates majority if the revenue from North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of QuidelOrtho

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: QuidelOrtho's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: QuidelOrtho's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuidelOrtho's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): QuidelOrtho's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: QuidelOrtho's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

