Where Quest Diagnostics Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $187.71, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Observing a 4.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $179.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Quest Diagnostics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $175.00 $176.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $200.00 $180.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $190.00 $182.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $175.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $180.00 $175.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $194.00 $191.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quest Diagnostics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Quest Diagnostics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Quest Diagnostics: A Closer Look

Quest Diagnostics Inc is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the us. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk-assessment services, and information technology solutions.

A Deep Dive into Quest Diagnostics's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

