Where to Put $1,000 When the Market Is This Uncertain

Key Points

Whether it’s the conflict in the Middle East, inflationary pressures, or artificial intelligence (AI), investors have a lot on their minds these days.

This top consumer staples exchange-traded fund can add stability to a portfolio.

Investors should understand that the stock market and economy are always in a state of uncertainty.

10 stocks we like better than Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF ›

Since the end of March, the S&P 500 has bounced back nicely, rising 12% in three weeks (as of April 20). But this was after the benchmark had a sluggish start to the year, posting a meaningful loss in the first quarter of 2026.

The market is never completely in the clear, though. Investors have a lot to think about, like the Middle East conflict, inflationary pressures, and artificial intelligence (AI). It might be a good idea to find safer places to park your hard-earned savings.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's where to invest $1,000 in an uncertain market.

Consider buying this consumer staples exchange-traded fund

Specific industries perform better than others in times of heightened fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Most importantly, there are businesses that can give investors the peace of mind that they might desperately be after.

This is why it's smart to consider the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLP). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the performance of the consumer staples sector. It contains 36 different stocks, with concentrations at the top.

The leading five positions are Walmart, Costco, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Philip Morris. They combine to make up 40.5% of the ETF. These profitable businesses are all resistant to recessions, as they register stable demand no matter what the macro picture looks like.

The ETF's annual expense ratio of 0.08% is extremely compelling. On a $1,000 investment, only $0.80 is paid to State Street, leaving more money in your portfolio over time.

It's also important to understand performance data. In the past decade, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF generated a total return of 102%. The S&P 500 index's 302% total return is much better.

Investors are sacrificing greater upside for more safety, predictability, and stability. And that's precisely what some market participants are after in uncertain times.

Always remember that uncertainty is normal

It might seem that in the first half of 2026, the stock market and broader economy are facing extreme levels of uncertainty. But there is really no such thing as a market and economy characterized by high certainty. The truth is that uncertainty is a persistent variable.

No one knows what the future will bring. But that shouldn't stop investors from consistently adding money to their portfolios with a long-term focus. The State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF is a good choice for those seeking a low-risk opportunity with $1,000 right now.

Should you buy stock in Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.