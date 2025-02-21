Where Pure Storage Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 4 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pure Storage, revealing an average target of $69.5, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $61.33, the current average has increased by 13.32%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pure Storage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $62.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $60.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $63.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $47.00 $45.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $76.00 $56.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Hold $65.00 $60.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $63.00 $59.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $75.00 $62.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pure Storage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pure Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pure Storage analyst ratings.

Discovering Pure Storage: A Closer Look

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software and; subscription services revenue which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription which includes Pure as-a-Service, and Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Financial Insights: Pure Storage

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pure Storage's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

