Where PROCEPT BioRobotics Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $84.75, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 16.09% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $101.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of PROCEPT BioRobotics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Craig Bijou |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $84.00|$104.00 | |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $70.00|$90.00 | |Patrick Wood |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $95.00|$105.00 | |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$105.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PROCEPT BioRobotics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PROCEPT BioRobotics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PROCEPT BioRobotics analyst ratings.

Discovering PROCEPT BioRobotics: A Closer Look

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System and HYDROS Robotic System, which are image-guided, surgical robotic systems for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in markets outside the U.S.

Financial Milestones: PROCEPT BioRobotics's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PROCEPT BioRobotics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 56.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PROCEPT BioRobotics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRCT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PRCT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.