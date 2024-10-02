Where People Are Moving to Texas From – 2024 Study

While 615,000 people from the other 49 other states moved to Texas between 2021 and 2022, just over 441,000 Texans left. This change in population can affect the Lone Star state in different ways. Such population shifts have the potential to alter local dynamics in the job market, housing market, small business demand and even elections.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data to better understand where transplants to Texas are coming from, and which states are attracting the most Texans.

Key Findings

Texas gained the most people – and money – from California.

The Lone Star state saw the biggest influx from California, with the wealthiest transplants. Making up 54,136 households, 106,882 Californians came to Texas. These households brought an average of $145,960 in AGI with them. At the same time, California was the most popular destination for Texans to move to, with 23,316 households heading there. Florida had the second biggest exchange of households with Texas.

Florida and Texas had a nearly equal exchange of households but with an unequal wealth exchange. 22,277 Floridian households coming to Texas (38,873 people) and 21,221 households leaving for Florida (37,777 people). Those leaving for Florida earned an average AGI of $114,175, while those coming in made $80,633. Louisiana added a net of 6,677 households to Texas.

A total of 16,310 households moved in from Louisiana, third-most studywide. But relatively few Texas households relocated to Louisiana, placing Louisiana second only to California in terms of net household gains for Texas. However, Louisianans coming into Texas had the second lowest household AGI of transplants at $53,039 (those from Mississippi had the lowest average AGI at $49,178). Texas gained two residents from New York for every one that left for the Empire State.

24,451 people among 13,947 households came to Texas from New York, with an average household AGI of $109,467. In the same year, 12,180 people left Texas for New York, or 8,094 households with an average AGI of $121,133. This yielded the third highest place of origin for net new households moving to Texas. The richest people leaving Texas are going to Massachusetts. The average adjusted gross income for people leaving for The Bay State is $130,501. A total of 3,054 households moved to Massachusetts from Texas, while 4,594 made the reverse move. Households coming from Massachusetts had an average AGI of $113,000.

Top 10 States People Are Moving to Texas From

California

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 106,882

Number of households moved in: 54,136

Average AGI per household: $145,960

Florida

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 38,873

Number of households moved in: 22,277

Average AGI per household: $80,633

Louisiana

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 30,399

Number of households moved in: 16,310

Average AGI per household: $53,039

New York

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 24,451

Number of households moved in: 13,947

Average AGI per household: $109,468

Colorado

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 25,101

Number of households moved in: 13,576

Average AGI per household: $85,126

Illinois

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 25,045

Number of households moved in: 13,495

Average AGI per household: $119,551

Washington

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 24,308

Number of households moved in: 11,775

Average AGI per household: $121,996

Arizona

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 20,474

Number of households moved in: 10,929

Average AGI per household: $99,204

Georgia

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 18,960

Number of households moved in: 10,270

Average AGI per household: $74,761

Oklahoma

Number of individuals moved in to Texas: 18,770

Number of households moved in: 10,188

Average AGI per household: $67,048

Top 10 States People Are Moving From Texas to

California

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 39,032

Number of households moved out: 23,316

Average AGI per household: $106,197

Florida

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 37,777

Number of households moved out: 21,221

Average AGI per household: $114,175

Colorado

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 25,224

Number of households moved out: 14,499

Average AGI per household: $100,046

Oklahoma

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 22,323

Number of households moved out: 11,557

Average AGI per household: $68,496

Louisiana

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 18,095

Number of households moved out: 9,633

Average AGI per household: $57,912

Georgia

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 17,714

Number of households moved out: 9,328

Average AGI per household: $77,957

North Carolina

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 15,812

Number of households moved out: 8,396

Average AGI per household: $88,424

Washington

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 15,167

Number of households moved out: 8,801

Average AGI per household: $99,092

Arizona

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 14,401

Number of households moved out: 8,008

Average AGI per household: $90,485

Virginia

Number of individuals moved out of Texas to this state: 13,895

Number of households moved out: 7,415

Average AGI per household: $96,729

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years to determine the number of individuals and households moving to and from Texas are coming from and going to within the U.S., as well as the average adjusted gross income they bring with them.

