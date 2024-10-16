Where Paycor HCM Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.7, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 25.22% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Paycor HCM among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $18.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $42.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $33.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $15.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Paycor HCM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Paycor HCM's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paycor HCM analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,500 customers as of June 2024.

Paycor HCM: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Paycor HCM displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Paycor HCM's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Paycor HCM's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PYCR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PYCR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.