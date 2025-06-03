Where Patrick Industries Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.57, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average represents a 6.89% decrease from the previous average price target of $105.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Patrick Industries among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Buy $100.00 $112.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $95.00 $103.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $84.00 $96.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $100.00 $110.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $96.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Patrick Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Patrick Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Patrick Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Patrick Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Patrick Industries analyst ratings.

Discovering Patrick Industries: A Closer Look

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a portion of revenue.

Financial Milestones: Patrick Industries's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Patrick Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Patrick Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patrick Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patrick Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Patrick Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

