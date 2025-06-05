Where Oracle Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) were provided by 23 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 8 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Oracle, presenting an average target of $177.13, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 8.49% from the previous average price target of $193.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Oracle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $130.00 $190.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $170.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $180.00 $210.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $195.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $190.00 $220.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $167.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $194.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $175.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $175.00 $205.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $150.00 $150.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $150.00 $175.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $140.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $175.00 $214.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $202.00 $212.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $185.00 $200.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $175.00 $195.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $190.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oracle. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oracle. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oracle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Oracle's Background

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Oracle's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Oracle showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.4% as of 28 February, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

