Where OneMain Holdings Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for OneMain Holdings, presenting an average target of $59.25, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.73% increase from the previous average price target of $55.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of OneMain Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $63.00 $50.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $48.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $57.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for OneMain Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of OneMain Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings Inc is a consumer finance company providing loan products to customers through its branch network and the internet. The company provides personal loan products; offers credit cards; offers optional credit insurance and others; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans to non-prime customers. The company's reportable segment is Consumer and Insurance. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

Breaking Down OneMain Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: OneMain Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: OneMain Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneMain Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, OneMain Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

