Where Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $131.57, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.43% increase from the previous average price target of $129.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ollie's Bargain Outlet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $123.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $128.00 $126.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $133.00 $133.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Maintains Overweight $135.00 $135.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $137.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ollie's Bargain Outlet analyst ratings.

Delving into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Background

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ollie's Bargain Outlet displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Ollie's Bargain Outlet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OLLI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Loop Capital Downgrades Buy Hold Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OLLI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.