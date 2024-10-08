Where NVIDIA Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 34 analysts have evaluated NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 20 12 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 14 11 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NVIDIA, presenting an average target of $151.88, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.69% from the previous average price target of $139.74.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of NVIDIA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $155.00 $130.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $138.00 $138.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $148.00 $145.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $155.00 $115.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Raises Buy $165.00 $127.50 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $144.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $165.00 $125.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $155.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $120.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $132.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Maintains Buy $175.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $138.00 $120.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $145.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Buy $120.00 - Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $100.00 $100.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $175.00 $120.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $170.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NVIDIA's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.

Get to Know NVIDIA Better

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Breaking Down NVIDIA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NVIDIA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 122.4% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 55.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

