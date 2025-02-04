Where NNN REIT Stands With Analysts

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.0, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has decreased by 7.22% from the previous average price target of $48.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of NNN REIT by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $42.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $48.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $46.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NNN REIT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NNN REIT's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into NNN REIT's Background

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue, followed by automotive services, entertainment venues, and others. maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

NNN REIT: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NNN REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 44.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

