Where NiSource Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated NiSource (NYSE:NI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.75, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.36% increase from the previous average price target of $40.75.

A clear picture of NiSource's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Sunderland |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $43.00|$42.00 | |Gabriel Moreen |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $44.00|$42.00 | |Ross Fowler |UBS |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$40.00 | |Sarah Akers |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $43.00|$39.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NiSource. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NiSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NiSource's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know NiSource Better

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

NiSource's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NiSource's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NiSource's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NiSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

