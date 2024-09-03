Where Newmark Group Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.62, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a 17.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.42.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Newmark Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $15.00 - Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $13.50 $13.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $13.00 $11.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Newmark Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Newmark Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Newmark Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc is a commercial real estate advisory firm. It offers services, including leasing and corporate advisory services, investment sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, appraisal and valuation, project management, and property, among others. Newmark offers a diverse array of integrated services and products designed to meet the full needs of both real estate investors/owners and occupiers. The company provides real estate strategic consulting and systems integration services to CFI's clients including many Fortune and Forbes companies, owner-occupiers, government agencies, healthcare, and higher education clients.

Newmark Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Newmark Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Newmark Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmark Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newmark Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Newmark Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

