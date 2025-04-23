Where Ncino Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 7 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ncino, revealing an average target of $29.59, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 24.69% lower than the prior average price target of $39.29.

The standing of Ncino among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $25.00|$28.00 | |Brad Sills |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $26.00|$22.00 | |Ryan Tomasello |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods |Lowers |Outperform | $28.00|$40.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $21.00|$44.00 | |Alexander Sklar |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $32.00|$42.00 | |Aaron Kimson |Citizens Capital Markets|Lowers |Market Outperform| $32.00|$43.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $24.00|$44.00 | |Charles Nabhan |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $38.00|$38.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $23.00|$39.00 | |Adam Hotchkiss |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $24.00|$42.00 | |Nick Altmann |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $19.00|$35.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $28.00|$45.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $28.00|$38.00 | |Ryan Tomasello |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods |Lowers |Outperform | $40.00|$44.00 | |Nick Altmann |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $35.00|$42.00 | |Alexander Sklar |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $42.00|$44.00 | |Charles Nabhan |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $38.00|$38.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ncino. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ncino's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ncino showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.29% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

