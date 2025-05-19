Where National Storage Stands With Analysts

Ratings for National Storage (NYSE:NSA) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for National Storage, revealing an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.75% lower than the prior average price target of $40.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive National Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $37.00 $39.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Announces Neutral $35.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $42.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $38.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to National Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to National Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of National Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into National Storage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into National Storage's Background

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, RightSpace, Northwest and Move It brands.

National Storage: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, National Storage faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.97% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Storage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Storage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: National Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

