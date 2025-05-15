Where Murphy Oil Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has decreased by 12.91% from the previous average price target of $32.15.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Murphy Oil among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $35.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Underweight $22.00 $24.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Underweight $24.00 $32.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $34.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $22.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $28.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $32.00 $37.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $34.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $28.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Murphy Oil's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Murphy Oil's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Murphy Oil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Murphy Oil's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Murphy Oil's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

