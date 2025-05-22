Where Moderna Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Moderna, revealing an average target of $37.62, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.94% lower than the prior average price target of $45.29.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Moderna. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $26.00 $33.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $78.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $45.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $28.00 $32.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $32.00 $50.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $39.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $33.00 $40.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Neutral $40.00 -

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Moderna's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Moderna's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Moderna Better

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Understanding the Numbers: Moderna's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Moderna's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -35.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -907.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

