Where MGM Resorts International Stands With Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $47.78, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.22, the current average has increased by 3.38%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MGM Resorts International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $36.00|$37.00 | |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $41.00|$39.00 | |Chad Beynon |Macquarie |Maintains |Outperform | $50.00|$50.00 | |George Choi |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$48.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $46.00|$44.00 | |Jordan Bender |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $50.00|$50.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $47.00|$45.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $60.00|$56.00 | |Steven Wieczynski |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$47.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MGM Resorts International's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MGM Resorts International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MGM Resorts International Better

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Understanding the Numbers: MGM Resorts International's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: MGM Resorts International's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts International's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts International's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 10.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

