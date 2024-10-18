Where Merit Medical Systems Stands With Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $104.45, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Marking an increase of 7.18%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $97.45.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Merit Medical Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $114.00 $114.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $114.00 $100.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $109.00 $105.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $85.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $103.00 $92.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $94.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $92.00 $87.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $97.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $94.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Merit Medical Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Merit Medical Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment. The United States generates the majority of the revenue.

Merit Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

