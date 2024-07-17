Where Matador Resources Stands With Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Matador Resources, presenting an average target of $81.44, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has increased by 2.44% from the previous average price target of $79.50.

The standing of Matador Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $83.00 - William Janela Mizuho Raises Buy $85.00 $83.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $91.00 $87.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $83.00 $78.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $62.00 $71.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $71.00

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

