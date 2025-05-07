Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $89.69, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 7.1% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $96.54.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lumentum Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $94.00 $85.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $85.00 $110.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $125.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $73.00 $105.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $82.00 $96.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $75.00 $62.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $96.00 $94.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $96.00 $93.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $70.00 $60.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

A Deep Dive into Lumentum Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lumentum Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.65% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.99. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

