Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $194.0, along with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. Observing a 6.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $182.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $210.00|$210.00 | |Oren Livnat |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $217.00|$200.00 | |Jeffrey Hung |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $183.00|$175.00 | |Ashwani Verma |UBS |Raises |Buy | $179.00|$145.00 | |Gregory Fraser |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $230.00|$220.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $210.00|$210.00 | |Balaji Prasad |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $200.00|$190.00 | |Charles Duncan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Neutral | $150.00|$140.00 | |David Amsellem |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $176.00|$163.00 | |Gregory Renza |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $178.00|$179.00 | |Jessica Fye |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $209.00|$200.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Raises |Buy | $210.00|$205.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $170.00|$130.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jazz Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Jazz Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.53% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.51.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JAZZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Assumes Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for JAZZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.