Where Ingram Micro Holding Stands With Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.5, with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $27.42.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Ingram Micro Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $29.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $23.00 $18.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $26.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 Ananda Barush Loop Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $26.00 $27.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $26.00 $27.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingram Micro Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingram Micro Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ingram Micro Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ingram Micro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ingram Micro Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ingram Micro Holding's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingram Micro Holding analyst ratings.

About Ingram Micro Holding

Ingram Micro Holding Corp is a technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. The company plays a vital role in the IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to business-to-business technology experts. The company also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support.

Breaking Down Ingram Micro Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ingram Micro Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.5% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingram Micro Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Ingram Micro Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INGM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for INGM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.